Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on April 14th

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $10.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NYSE BBY opened at $101.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

