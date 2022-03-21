Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Best Buy worth $46,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $101.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.