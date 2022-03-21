Bevan Slattery Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Bevan Slattery sold 3,000,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.05 ($9.39), for a total transaction of A$39,150,000.00 ($28,165,467.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.11.
About Megaport (Get Rating)
