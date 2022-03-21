Bevan Slattery Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Bevan Slattery sold 3,000,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.05 ($9.39), for a total transaction of A$39,150,000.00 ($28,165,467.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

