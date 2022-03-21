Beyond Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.07052843 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,193.33 or 0.99697625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

