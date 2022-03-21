BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price objective on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.33).

BHP opened at GBX 2,652.25 ($34.49) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,501.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

