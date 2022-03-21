BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.05.

Shares of BCAB opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.93.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in BioAtla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 404,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 275,038 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 136.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter valued at about $901,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 43.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

