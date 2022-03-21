Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Biogen were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.91. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

