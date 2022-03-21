BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.67 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,191. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.