Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62.

BKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $60.58 on Monday. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

