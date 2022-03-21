BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE BB opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 143.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.