BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

