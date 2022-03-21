Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

