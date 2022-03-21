BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $68,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.76 on Monday, hitting $733.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,739. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $772.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $859.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

