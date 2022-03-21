BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 870 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.