BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

