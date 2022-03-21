BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

