BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $138.99 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

