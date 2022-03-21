BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $241.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

