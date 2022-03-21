BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

