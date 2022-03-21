Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Tops $3.70 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $452.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00079123 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005195 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,565,827 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

