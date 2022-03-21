Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $192.83

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $192.83, but opened at $179.66. Boeing shares last traded at $183.10, with a volume of 414,036 shares traded.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Get Boeing alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.58.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.