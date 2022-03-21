Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Tops $70.35 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $70.35 million and $2.41 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00296660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001285 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00037600 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.97 or 0.00765745 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

