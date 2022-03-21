Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $124.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

