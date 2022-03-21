Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Quidel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Quidel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 375,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,568. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.90.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Quidel Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.