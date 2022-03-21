Brave Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,175,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. 15,313,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

