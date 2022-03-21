Brave Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

MMM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $148.58. 4,513,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,919. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.91. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.