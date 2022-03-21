Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $601.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,242. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $245.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $583.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

