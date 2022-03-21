Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$2.30 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($2.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.86) and the lowest is ($2.86). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($1.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.34) to ($6.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.61) to ($5.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

ASND stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.58. The company had a trading volume of 327,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,179. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

