Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,774,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $73,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after buying an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

