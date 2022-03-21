Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $10.89. 6,582,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

