Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Nokia reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,768,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,674,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

