Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.86. Novavax reported earnings per share of ($3.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $22.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $29.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $22.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $82.30 on Friday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.