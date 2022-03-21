Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.91. SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $10.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.95 and a beta of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 1,042,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after buying an additional 202,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

