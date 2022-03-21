Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 244,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,233. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

