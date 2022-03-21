Brokerages Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. Southern Copper reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern Copper.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 39,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,319. Southern Copper has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Copper (SCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.