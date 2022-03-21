Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 418,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. 7,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,658. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

