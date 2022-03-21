Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

OLLI stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

