Brokerages Expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). SecureWorks posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SecureWorks.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.17.

SCWX traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 9,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,257. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in SecureWorks by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.