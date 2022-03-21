Brokerages Expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). SecureWorks posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SecureWorks.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
SCWX traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 9,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,257. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in SecureWorks by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
