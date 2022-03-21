Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.43. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. 57,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.