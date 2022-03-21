Brokerages Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price at $7.00

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Conduent by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,382 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Conduent by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Conduent has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

