Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $33.58

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 406,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 3.19.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.