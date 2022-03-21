Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $107.30

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. 1,956,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,194. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

