Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $107.30

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DUK traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. 1,956,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,194. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
