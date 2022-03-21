Brokerages Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT at $20.00

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación (Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.