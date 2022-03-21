Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT at 93.57

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 93.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 2.04 on Wednesday, hitting 43.56. 13,190,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,002,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 59.64. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 33.46 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

