Brokers Offer Predictions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ERIC opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

