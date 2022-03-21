Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bunge were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bunge by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bunge by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

