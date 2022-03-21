Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ BNR opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -1.54. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.