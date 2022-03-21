Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -1.54. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 310,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 117,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

