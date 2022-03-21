Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

