BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

