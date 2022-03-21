BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXTGet Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.