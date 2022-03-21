Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sells $59,935.68 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $178,319,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

